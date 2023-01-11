DSE turnover crosses Tk500cr, highest since 13 Dec  

Stocks

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:05 pm

Related News

DSE turnover crosses Tk500cr, highest since 13 Dec  

DSEX finally closed at 6209.52, which was 0.07% up from the previous close

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:05 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

With more investors onboard for buying and selling, turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed the Tk500 crore mark on Wednesday for the first time since 13 December last year.

In contrast to the year-end standstill picture of more than three-fourths of the stocks stuck on the floor prices or the bottom circuit, the secondary market scenario is gradually changing, with more stocks entering spontaneous trading with bidders while the price of some stocks is moving.

In continuation of the previous session's bullish closing, DSEX, the broad-based index of the premier bourse, jumpstarted the Wednesday session with a number of mid-cap stocks in upward momentum.

But, in the middle of the session, sellers came up to book some of their recent gains, and that pushed the indices downward.

"Cautious investors perceived every bounce back as an opportunity to liquidate their positions amid the prolonged bearish sentiment in the market," EBL Securities analysts wrote in their daily market commentary.

However, investors' buying behaviour in selective issues propped up the indices and helped them stay afloat through seesaw moves by the end of the session, they added.

DSEX finally closed at 6209.52, which was 0.07% up from the previous close.

Stockbrokers said investors' appetite for stocks has been increasing over the week, especially after the regulatory stance of keeping the floor prices on the remaining 232 scrips until the secondary market's health improves.

Also, the bottoming out of several dozen of the 168 scrips, which got rid of the floor last month and are being allowed to fall by 1% a day is helping regain trading confidence in the market.

Earlier last week, more than 330 of the 400 DSE scrips had no bidder, which came down to less than 300 now.

Investors' caution was still there, as the 2023 economic outlook is yet to be clearly bullish, according to stockbrokers.

Pharmaceuticals, information technology, and life insurance stocks contributed 21.7%, 12.6%, and 10.7%, respectively, to DSE turnover on Wednesday.

Most of the sectors displayed mixed returns.

The travel and leisure sector led the gainers with a 4.3% increase in market capitalisation, followed by the life insurance and paper sectors that gained 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

On the other hand, the jute, general insurance, and ceramic sectors faced 1%, 0.4%, and 0.3% corrections, respectively.
Forty scrips advanced in the DSE while 127 declined.

Indices in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also inched up at the end of the session, while turnover in the port city bourse remained flat at Tk13.3 crore. 

Top News

DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

27m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index