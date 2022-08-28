DSE turnover crosses Tk2,100 crore after 10 months

As stocks attract more buyers, trading turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed Tk2,100 crore on Sunday (28 August) for the first time since the market peak in October of last year.

Stockbrokers said that a wide range of investors became active in rallying individual scrips while fresh fund inflow helped boost market turnover.

219 scrips advanced in the DSE, against the decline of 102 while 61 remained unchanged.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the premier bourse, closed 0.74% higher at 6,401.

Blue chip index DS 30 had a meager 0.16% gain, while Shariah-compliant index DSES inched down by 0.01%.

DSEX is recovering from its 14-month low at the end of July after the regulator reintroduced the price floor on individual scrips.

Meanwhile, the breathing space offered by the global commodity market, and local curb market exchange rate helped improve investors' sentiment, said, stock brokers.