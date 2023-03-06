DSE turnover crosses Tk200 crore in first hour of trading

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed the Tk200 crore mark by the first hour of trading on Monday.

DSE turnover came to stand at Tk239 crore and DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was increased by 17.82 points at 11am.

At beginning of the day, the DSEX opened higher as inactive investors are returning to the market owing to buying pressure.

Most of the stock prices increased during the early hours of the session.

Meanwhile, 145 scrips advanced, 18 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

Dominage Stell was on the top of the gainers' list at the time. It gained 9.87% to Tk17.8 each share, followed by legacy footwear which soared by 9.82% and National Feed mills by 9.4%.