DSE turnover below Tk500cr after 45 days

TBS Illustration

The inching down equity indices, after some recovery, started to intimidate stock investors again.

As many investors refrained from pulling their trading triggers to stay on the sidelines and observe the market behaviour, turnover on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) halved in two weeks and stood at Tk486 crore — lowest since 18 June — on Thursday.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the DSE, closed the week 0.15% lower at 6,329, while blue chip index DS30 fell by 0.34% to 2,152.

The market was volatile over the entire week as investors were reacting with the brewing changes in company fundamentals and macroeconomic factors, said analysts, adding that chasing and booking quick gains were still the dominant strategy across the market.

The rising interest rates and uncertainties regarding the political situation and upcoming corporate earnings were the main concerns of stock investors.

The good news from the macroeconomic front that Bangladesh's export in July grew 15.26% year-on-year to reach $4.59 billion did not help offset the negative psychological impact of the bad news like a 5.86% year-on-year decline in remittance inflow to $1.97 billion, analysts added.

"DSEX extended its losing streak for two consecutive weeks as cautious investors preferred profit-booking and reducing their capital market exposure owing to the prevailing concerns," wrote EBL Securities in its weekly market commentary.

However, investors were active on both sides of the trading fence as risk-averse investors continued their selling spree while consecutive corrections created lucrative investment opportunities for bargain hunters, the commentary added.

Stockbrokers said several large cap stocks after prolonged corrections saw higher demand last week, but a fear of getting funds stuck on the floor price did not let them continue the momentum.

DSE saw 177 scrips trading above floor on Thursday, while 224 were still stuck on floor prices imposed by the regulator a year ago to artificially hold stock prices despite the economic challenges brought by the Ukraine war.

Sectors and stocks that dominated

With the average daily turnover falling by 9% to Tk593 crore last week, the DSE found around 58% of its total turnover was concentrated in insurance, food, and miscellaneous stocks.

Miscellaneous sector led the gainers with a 1.6% increase in its total market capitalisation, followed by IT, services and real estate, paper and printing, textile, pharmaceuticals, and food sectors, respectively.

On the other hand, life insurance, general insurance, jute, tannery, cement and travel sectors led the losers while both the insurance sectors faced 2% decline in their market capitalisations.

76 scrips advanced in the DSE, while 96 declined over the week.

At the end of the week, the average price to earnings ratio in the DSE stood at 14.44. The ratio went up from 14.42 a week ago despite the selloff mainly because of the price appreciation of weaker fundamental stocks.

Low-cap Libra Infusion emerged as the top gainer of the week with a 15.9% gain in its stock price, followed by Deshbandhu Polymer, Metro Spinning, Meghna PET, and Sinobangla Industries.

On the other hand, the big winner in the previous few weeks led the losers as Meghna Insurance shares fell by 15%, followed by Chartered Life Insurance which faced further selloff after announcing a poor 2% dividend. State-owned Rupali Bank, which had a sharp rise in stock price last month, fell by 11.1%.

Islami Commercial Insurance and FuWang Food, which rallied sharply a few weeks ago, faced over 9% price correction last week.