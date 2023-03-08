DSE turnover above Tk600cr for three straight sessions

Dhaka stocks are coming back to life as investors started to make new bets anticipating a turnaround from the recent bottom that was created by a month-long bearish phase.

Daily turnover in the premier bourse, which sunk below Tk300 crore in late February, more than doubled this week as it sustained above Tk600 crore for three back to back sessions through Tuesday.

According to stockbrokers, the new scrips that were traded above the floor price, and also the recent regulatory stance of not withdrawing the price floor anytime soon encouraged investors to make new bets to bag some quick gains.

More than a hundred of the 399 DSE scrips came back in regular trading since 2 March. This created a room for many short-term investors to release some of their stuck funds, as many of them were looking for opportunities in other trendy or oversold scrips.

DSEX, on Tuesday, closed almost flat at 6,262 having 57 scrips advanced over the session, while 110 scrips declined due to profit booking pressures.

CAPM IBBL Mutual Fund, Rupali Life Insurance, Legacy Footwear, Fareast Life Insurance, Apex Footwear, Prime Life Insurance, Eastern Housing, Meghna Life Insurance, Sonali Life Insurance, and Sonali Paper were the top ten gainers.

On the other hand, GBB Power, RSRM Steels, Bangladesh General Insurance Company, Khan Brother PP Woven Bag, Dhaka Insurance, BD Thai Aluminum, Aramit Cement, Shurwid Industries, Reliance Insurance and Yeakin Polymer were the top losers.