DSE, trading technology provider NASDAQ extend partnership

Stocks

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 10:48 pm

Related News

DSE, trading technology provider NASDAQ extend partnership

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 10:48 pm
DSE, trading technology provider NASDAQ extend partnership

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and its trading technology provider Nasdaq Technology AB have agreed to extend and strengthen their ties further.

Both parties have agreed to extend their existing agreement for another period of three years, which was set to end in December 2024, according to a DSE statement.

Nasdaq Technology AB will provide its support to DSE to facilitate the Go-live of the new Data Center at DSE Tower in Nikunja, Dhaka, through the upgradation of the matching engine of the country's premier exchange to the new set of technological infrastructure, said the DSE.

The agreement includes an upgrade of Nasdaq´s X-stream INET technology in order to accommodate the increasing trading activity of the exchange.

The technology provider Nasdaq will train DSE personnel in these regards. After the successful implementation of upgrading the matching engine at the newly established data centre, both parties will commence a design study for the deployment of the new version of Nasdaq machine engine.

DSE and Nasdaq have signed an agreement during the recent visit of Nasdaq representatives in Dhaka.

On behalf of their respective companies, DSE acting managing director M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar and Nasdaq Technology AB managing director Virgine Barbot signed the agreement.

Both parties also agreed to collaborate to promote the business of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

DSE has been on fire in 2022 due to multiple technical glitches that have halted or disrupted trading. Its chief technology officer was sent on forced leave as the regulator ordered an investigation.

DSE strategic partner Shenzhen-Shanghai Stock Exchanges Consortium did offer its free trading technologies to the Dhaka bourse, but it seems barely interested in them.

Top News

BSEC / trading partner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

11h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

14h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

14h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

2h | TBS Stories
Parimoni is a victim of domestic violence

Parimoni is a victim of domestic violence

3h | TBS Entertainment
Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

5h | TBS Stories
Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night