DSE sees surge with Tk 358.22cr in trading today

UNB
22 October, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 05:04 pm

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a significant surge in trading on Tuesday (22 October), with transactions totalling Tk 358.22 crore.

This marks a continued positive trend for the second consecutive day, signalling renewed investor confidence.

The DSE's main index, DSEX, jumped by 68.66 points, closing at 5241.77. The DSES (Shariah) index rose by 17.03 points to 1174.02, while the DS30 index, tracking blue-chip stocks, climbed by 20.54 points to reach 1924.33 points.

Tuesday's trading session saw the prices of 306 companies rise, while 55 companies experienced declines, and 63 remained unchanged. This follows two days of increasing prices for various shares and mutual funds.

Investors have shown increasing confidence as all three indices posted gains for the second consecutive day. The day's total transaction volume of Tk 358.22 crore was approximately Tk 14 crore higher than Monday's figure of Tk 344 crore.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also saw an uptick. The CASPI index increased by 0.75 points, closing at 14623.30 points. A total of 198 companies and mutual fund units were traded, with 127 seeing price increases, 46 recording declines, and 25 remaining unchanged.

The CSE's transaction volume rose significantly, reaching Tk 13.67 crore, an increase of Tk 8 crore compared to the previous day's transactions.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / share market / Stock Market

Comments

