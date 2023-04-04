DSE seeks info about all the Tk20 lakh accounts 

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:14 pm

DSE seeks info about all the Tk20 lakh accounts 

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has asked all the stockbrokers to submit information of their clients having at least Tk20 lakh investments in securities by 10 April if they are interested to be eligible for trading in the SME platform. 

Data provided after 10 April will not be processed for the next time slot set to end on 30 June, said the premier bourse in its letter. 

This fueled a speculation that the regulators are going to lower the minimum investment threshold for trading eligibility of SME stocks to Tk20 lakh from Tk30 lakh, according to stockbrokers. 

The DSE, however, did not say anything clearly in this regard in its letter.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), told The Business Standard the regulator did not make any decision to change the minimum worth criteria for SME stock investing as the matter was subjudice. 

"We even do not have any plan to change the threshold, we will do according to the court's decision we are waiting for," said the chief of the securities regulator. 

Keeping the volatility in the SME board stocks in mind, the BSEC barred investors having less than Tk50 lakh from participating in the trading there, and upon stakeholders' requests, it reduced the lower limit to Tk20 lakh in February 2022. 

Observing excessive speculation, the regulator raised it to Tk30 lakh in September and in November, a retail investor filed a writ petition to fight the minimum investment criteria for the eligibility to trade SME board stocks. 

Meanwhile, the SME board stocks, just like small-cap stocks in the DSE main platform, have been seeing price increases and turnover surge over the last couple of days, when most of the large-cap stocks are either stuck on the floor prices or under selling pressure. 

A DSE official seeking anonymity said the bourse on a proactive basis was merely getting prepared to execute any decision the regulator takes regarding the SME board criteria. 

