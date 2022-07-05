DSE returns money embezzled by 3 brokerage houses

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has started repaying the money embezzled by the three brokerage houses by selling shares from the Beneficiary Owners (BO) account without informing the customer and using fake software.

Investors will get an amount in proportion to the total asset of the brokerage house. Investors who lodged complaints with the DSE on 15 May are being reimbursed through their bank account mentioned in their respective BOs, according to a press release issued by the DSE on Tuesday.

Recently, Crest Securities Ltd, Banco Securities Limited, and Tamha Securities have been found to make such embezzlement.

Tamha Securities used to provide fake information to investors using fake software in parallel with the original software. In addition, the company embezzled around Tk140 crore by selling shares from investors' accounts without informing them. Crest Securities Ltd also embezzled money in the same way.

Banco Securities Limited embezzled Tk60 crore.

Since 29 June, Tk4.76 crore has been disbursed to 431 investors through BEFTN (Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network).

The DSE expects to disburse the rest of the amount as soon as a possible phase by phase.

The press release also reads that DSE is in talks with the brokers concerned to settle all the dues and is taking all sorts of steps. The DSE is also careful not to let such incidents happen in the future.