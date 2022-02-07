DSE makes uniform back office software mandatory for brokers

Stocks

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

DSE makes uniform back office software mandatory for brokers

The move came after the revelation of the embezzlement of clients’ money and shares by a DSE broker - Tamha Securities

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 10:11 pm
DSE makes uniform back office software mandatory for brokers

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), in its last board meeting on Sunday, has decided for mandatory adoption of uniform back office software for its brokerage firms.

The software will have to be built in compliance with the DSE specifications and criteria and the bourse will approve some qualified software firms as vendors, according to M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, chief operating officer of the DSE.

Currently, brokers use their own versions of back office software to continue their operations. A lack of uniformity, and authenticity is often making the surveillance and monitoring task tougher, he said.  

The uniform software will provide a standard and help foolproof monitoring by the exchange and market regulator, Mazumdar added.

The move came after it was revealed in late 2021 that a DSE broker Tamha Securities Ltd had been using multiple back office softwares to hide its continuous acts of embezzling clients' money and shares.

The firm was reporting fake updates to clients and regulators from a parallel back office software while access to the actual software could have revealed the reality.

The DSE COO said the uniform software would have connectivity options with the DSE. 

When the embezzlement was revealed, DSE halted Tamha Securities' operations. And, its owner has agreed to pay off the stolen money and shares out of sales proceeds of his brokerage business and personal wealth.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / uniform back office software

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

13h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

13h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

13h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

8h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

8h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

8h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad