DSE lost Tk1,622cr market cap in outgoing week

Stocks

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 02:11 pm

Related News

DSE lost Tk1,622cr market cap in outgoing week

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 02:11 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost Tk1,622 crore market capitalisation in the last week caused by a drop of the broad index of the premier bourse by 0.66% as most of the scrips' price remained plummeted due to the investors' selloff.

At the end of the last week, the total market cap of the DSE stood at Tk7.62 lakh crore, which was Tk7.63 lakh crore in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the broad index DSEX of the DSE fell by 41 points to close at 6,205 in the last week.

Premier bourse EBL Securities, in its weekly market review, said that it experienced sluggish trading activity throughout past week, with investors preferring to liquidate their positions amid shaky confidence across the trading floor.

Top News

DSE / stocks / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

9h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

17h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

8h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

7m | TBS Entertainment
Lenovo 12 generation all in one features

Lenovo 12 generation all in one features

3h | Tech Talk
Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

1d | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter