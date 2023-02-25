DSE lost Tk1,622cr market cap in outgoing week

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost Tk1,622 crore market capitalisation in the last week caused by a drop of the broad index of the premier bourse by 0.66% as most of the scrips' price remained plummeted due to the investors' selloff.

At the end of the last week, the total market cap of the DSE stood at Tk7.62 lakh crore, which was Tk7.63 lakh crore in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the broad index DSEX of the DSE fell by 41 points to close at 6,205 in the last week.

Premier bourse EBL Securities, in its weekly market review, said that it experienced sluggish trading activity throughout past week, with investors preferring to liquidate their positions amid shaky confidence across the trading floor.