DSE launches software to automatically publish company info

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country's premier bourse, will no longer have to disclose the price-sensitive information of listed companies in a manual process.

DSE has launched a software called "Digital Submission and Decision Platform" to allow companies to automatically publish the price-sensitive information following securities laws.

Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, a commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), inaugurated the software in a webinar on Thursday.

DSE said it has developed the software on its own initiative and by using its own expertise.

DSE Chairman Md Eunusur Rahman, acting managing director Abdul Matin Patwary and others participated in the webinar.

Earlier in 2019, ACI suffered a loss of Tk5.19 per share in the July-September quarter, but the DSE website showed a profit of Tk5.19 per share. The news boosted the company's share price. But after the actual news was published, the share price went down and Saeed Mahmud Zubayer, head of the market operations department at DSE, was sacked for this.

Then DSE took the initiative to develop the software to overcome this problem.

DSE Head of Technical Officer Ziaul Karim said, "Saeed Mahmud Zubayer, who was punished for ACI's mistake, has made an important contribution in making this software."

DSE acting chief regulatory officer Abdul Latif said, "As we started an investigation at that time, we saw that the information sent by companies was being published by DSE after corrections were done manually. A lot of such information comes every day. Mistakes will certainly happen if it is done by a man."

Saeed Mahmud Zubayer said, "We took an initiative to bring this software from China and South Korea. But they want a lot of money. Besides, they are not able to provide the software as per our requirement. So, we have developed this software ourselves."

Speaking as the chief guest, BSEC Commissioner Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed said, "Today's DSE software launch is a big deal. It's not an easy task."

He said now the software would have to be updated over time and at the same time, maintenance has to be done. In addition, one should keep an eye on the fact that no one can publish any lies or motivated information.

He said the country's big companies do not want to come to the stock market for various reasons. One of the major reasons is that, if they get listed, they have to submit many types of reports and maintain compliance, which is very complicated and the people of the company have to go to BSEC and DSE in person many times.

But he hopes the problem will be solved through the new software.

Saying there are many problems in consolidated customer accounts in brokerage houses, Shamsuddin Ahmed called upon the people concerned to consider whether the consolidated customer accounts can be inserted with the software.

Through the DSE software, listed companies will be able to submit all the necessary information, including price-sensitive information, financial accounts, the shareholding of entrepreneurs, free float shares and share gifts, from their own offices.

The software will automatically verify the information. It will then be released to the public after DSE approval. In addition, all the information of the companies will be stored in the software in the form of archives.

It has been difficult to find out if a company does not disclose the required information within the stipulated time. But from now on the alert will automatically go to the DSE authorities about the company that did not disclose the information through the software.