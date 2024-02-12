DSE launches online platform for smart management of stocks

UNB
12 February, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 09:06 pm

The Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday launched the platform &quot;Smart Submission System of DSE&quot; with an aim of keeping an effective role in the country&#039;s capital market through innovation and research. Photo: UNB
The Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday launched the platform "Smart Submission System of DSE" with an aim of keeping an effective role in the country's capital market through innovation and research. Photo: UNB

The Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday launched a platform "Smart Submission System of DSE" with an aim of keeping an effective role in the country's capital market through innovation and research.

In line with the 'Smart Bangladesh' philosophy, the DSE created the online platform for the integrated online data collection, price-sensitive information, and direct payment of financial accounts to increase transparency and efficiency of various compliances of securities laws of listed companies.

This platform is considered a big step for the country's technology-based capital market. Transparency and accountability of the country's capital market will increase through online submission of information.

Through this system various companies will be able to automatically disclose price-sensitive information in accordance with securities rules and various compliances will be maintained.

Chairman of DSE Professor Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu was present as the chief guest at the event.

Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) President Rupali Haque Chowdhury and DSE Brokers Association (DBA) President Saiful Islam were present as special guests.

Among others, the managing director of DSE ATM Tarikuzzaman CPA and Chief Regulatory Officer Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammad, according to a press release.

 

