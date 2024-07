The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) gained 78 points, reaching 5,452 in the first two hours today (4 July).

During the session till 12pm, 339 scrips advanced, while 22 declined and 28 remained unchanged.

The turnover value stood at Tk332 crore.

Orion Pharma was the top traded stocks, followed by BRAC Bank and Saif Powertech.

S Alam Cold Rolled topped on the gainers table, while Rupali Life Insurance was worst during the session.