DSE key index sees record jump in 2 years

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 03:06 pm

Photo: Pixabay.
Photo: Pixabay.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSEX) witnessed a record jump in the past two years today as investors poured their funds into lucrative stocks.

On the day, the DSEX jumped 123 points, reaching a six weeks high to 5,497, while blue-chip index DS30 gained 38 points to close at 1,951.

Earlier, on 31 July 2022, the DSEX gained 153 points.

During today's session, 365 scrips advanced, while 13 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

The turnover value also rose by 43%, reaching Tk770 crore against the previous session.

Orion Pharma was the top traded stock, followed by BRAC Bank and Sea Pearl Beach Resort.

S Alam Cold Rolled topped on the gainers table, while Rupali Life Insurance was worst during the session.

