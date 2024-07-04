DSE key index hits 6-week high

04 July, 2024, 12:45 am
DSE key index hits 6-week high

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) advanced 33 points on Wednesday, reaching a nearly six-week high as optimistic investors chose to take positions in lucrative issues.

On the day, the DSEX gained 0.63% to reach 6,373, while the blue-chip index DS30 rose by 8 points to close at 1,912.

Market turnover jumped by 22%, reaching Tk539 crore compared to the previous session, as increased investor participation on the buy side aimed to purchase low-cost shares in hopes of quick capital gains.

Among the traded issues, 241 advanced, 97 declined, and 57 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the port city bourse, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also settled in the green terrain. The major indices of the CSE, CSCX gained 53 points to 9,129, and CASPI rose 84 points to 15,157. However, turnover at the CSE dropped by 59% to Tk5.55 crore.

The small-cap stocks index DSMEX of the DSE, however, plunged by 17 points to settle at 1,457.

Beach Hatchery led the turnover chart with a value of Tk16 crore, followed by Unilever Consumer Care and Alif Industries.

Loss-making firm Khan Brothers PP Woven secured the top position on the gainers' table as its share price jumped by 10% to reach Tk105.6, while Atlas Bangladesh fared worst on the day.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

