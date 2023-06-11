DSE indices, turnover inch down amid share sell-offs

Turnover and the indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) inched down following a selling spree that occurred in the middle of the session on Sunday.

Though trading started on a higher note today, late-hours saw share sell-offs dragging down the indices to the red.

By the end of the session, DSE turnover was TK1030.61 crore and DSEX, the benchmark index, lost 11 points or 0.17% to settle at 6341 points.

Meanwhile, the DSE-shariah index inched down by 0.05% or 0.77 points to settle at 1377 points and the blue-chip index DS-30 was down by 1.90 points to 2190 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 64 scrips advanced, 114 declined and 176 stocks remained unchanged.

Trust Islami Life Insurance was on the top of the gainers' list after it reported a 10% gain to reach Tk79.2 per share, followed by Bangas Limited with 9.99% to Tk160.7 each, and Legacy Footwear with 9.94% to Tk124.9 each.

Meghna Life Insurance leads the turnover chart

Meghna Life Insurance Limited led the turnover chart on Sunday although its share price declined by 9.93% or TK13 each to Tk117.90 each.

According to DSE data, the turnover value of Meghna Life Insurance stood at Tk55.63 crore, which was followed by Navana Pharmaceuticals at Tk41.24 crore and Fareast Islami Life Insurance at Tk40.95 crore.