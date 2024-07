The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged 59 points to settle at 5,270 in the first two hours of the session today (29 July).

The blue-chip DS30 also lost 19 points to close at 1,883 till 12pm.

During the session, 28 scrips advanced, while 324 declined and 36 remained unchanged.

The turnover value stood at Tk216 crore.

Techno Drugs topped the turnover chart with the trading value of Tk66 crore.