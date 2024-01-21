With floor price gone, DSE index drastically drops 209 points in first 10 minutes

The key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 209 points or 3.29% in the first 10 minutes of Sunday (21 January) trading session as the securities regulator removed the floor price on Thursday (18 January) evening after 18 months.

At the opening session till 10:13am, the DSEX was 6,127 points, 3.29% down from the previous session.

During the session, only 3 scrips advanced, where 303 declined and 3 remained unchanged.

The turnover at the DSE was Tk68 crore.

Only BD Thai Aluminium, Reckitt Benckiser and Grammen Sheme 2 mutual fund rose in the first session.

The institutional buying appetite in blue chip stocks like BRAC Bank, and Beximco Pharma have been at the lowest at intraday, price levels helped arrest the fall and the major index recovered some 75 points after falling 220 points at the opening.

Meanwhile, the CEO Forum, representing the top 30 institutional brokerage firms decided to buy Tk1-5 crore worth of shares today from each of their dealer code to support the market.

They also agreed to no selloff from their dealer accounts.

The market should turn around if panic selling can be averted and they urged their teams to aware their clients about the potential of undervalued stocks, they said.

Also, they decided to tolerantly handle the margin accounts under stress, said Md Sayadur Rahman, president of the forum.

With escalating interest rates and energy costs, the stock market is poised for a real battle between the bulls and bears yesterday, following an 18-month-long floor price protection.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on 18 January evening removed floor prices for all but 35 selective stocks, heightening investors' concerns about potential capital erosion and fueling their eagerness to acquire undervalued stocks in the event of a market decline.

The pivotal question for investors revolves around how the market will respond in the absence of floor prices for the 379 stocks collectively constituting almost two-thirds of the total market capitalisation.

Institutional investors, including brokers, dealers and merchant bankers, are expected to be a supportive force for post-floor trading, especially for undervalued stocks, said Saiful Islam, president of the DSE Brokers Association.