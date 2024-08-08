DSE index gains 306 points, hits single-day record

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hits the highest jump in a single day by 306 points or 5.44% today (8 August).

After the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on Monday (5 August), stocks at the Dhaka bourse continued to rally for three consecutive days from Tuesday to Thursday.

The DSEX, introduced by the Dhaka Stock Exchange on 28 January 2013, has never recorded a single day of growth in its over 11-year history, according to DSE officials.

On Thursday, turnover at the DSE hits around five months high at Tk1,606 crore. On 13 February, turnover at DSE was Tk1,646 crore.

On that day, most of the stocks witnessed a price jump. Of the traded stocks 364 saw price jump, 27 scrips declined and 7 stocks remained unchanged.

