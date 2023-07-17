DSEX down over selling pressure

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped slightly in the first hour of Monday's session over the investors' selling pressure.

During the session till 11am, DSEX fell 0.97 points to 6,366 and the blue-chip index DS30 was down 1.64 points to 2,201.

Meanwhile, the turnover value at the DSE crossed the Tk300 crore mark.

Out of the total traded scrips, 113 advanced, 72 declined and 134 remained unchanged during the corresponding period.

In the early session, Midland Bank was being traded on the highest ceiling of circuit breakers at 10%.

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag was the top traded share during the session, followed by Fu-Wang Food and Orion Infusion.

Chittagong Stock Exchange all share price index CASPI also plunged over 9 points to 18,781.