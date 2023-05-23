DSE gets 2 new independent directors

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the premier bourse in the country, has got two new independent directors on its board.

The two new directors are Md Shaheedul Islam and Kawser Ahmed.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the appointments on Tuesday.

Kawser Ahmed is an advocate and also a member of the Bangladesh Human Rights Commission.

Md Shaheedul Islam is a former deputy managing director of the Palli Sanchay Bank.

Earlier on 20 February, the BSEC approved four independent directors in the DSE as the tenure of the previous board had ended.

The four directors are Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, dean of the faculty of Engineering and Technology of the University of Dhaka; Abdullah Al Mahmud, professor of the Department of Banking and Insurance of the University of Dhaka; Md Afzal Hossain, former chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission; and Rubaba Dowla, Oracle Country Managing Director Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

The DSE board consists of 13 members. Among them, seven are independent directors and five are from brokerage firms who are shareholders of DSE, and a managing director as an ex-officio director.