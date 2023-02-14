DSE forms body to probe wrong info postings

After suspending four of its officers for posting wrong information on its website, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has recently formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter further.

The committee, led by DSE Deputy General Manager (DGM) Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan, will submit its findings to the DSE within 15 days.

On 8 February, the DSE suspended four of its officers from the market operations department for posting wrong information about the financials of two listed companies – Eastern Cables and Beach Hatchery – on its website.

Some investors were sceptical about whether the wrong postings were merely mistakes or something connived with any market manipulator.

On 31 January, Eastern Cables' disclosure on the DSE website said it incurred a loss of Tk0.28 per share in the July to December period of 2022, whereas it was actually the earnings per share.

Then again a couple of days later, the market operations department made similar mistakes, and posted wrong information about the quarterly financials of Beach Hatchery.

Later, the DSE corrected both the companies' information on its website.

