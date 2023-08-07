DSE finally manages to settle all Sunday trades

Stocks

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 12:31 pm

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) finally managed to settle yesterday's (6 August) unsettled trades from over 60 brokerage firms today (7 August).

"The pending trades have already been settled," DSE Acting Managing Director M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar told The Business Standard. 

All the securities will be there on buyers' accounts on time, he added. 

Usually, data of all the securities traded from the brokerage firms are accumulated by the DSE by an hour of the closing bell, and trades are settled based on that. 

However, data from more than 60 brokerage firms were not properly communicated with the DSE due to a technical glitch on Sunday.

The teams solved everything on Monday after working overnight.

DSE IT capacity has been in question in recent years due to repeated technical glitches.

