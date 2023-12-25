DSE finally changes auditor after 36 years

Stocks

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 10:36 pm

Related News

DSE finally changes auditor after 36 years

The shareholders of the DSE have also approved a 4% cash dividend for FY23

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 10:36 pm
DSE finally changes auditor after 36 years

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has finally changed its auditor after 36 long years. 

Earlier, A Qasem & Co Chartered Accountants used to be the country's premier bourse's auditor. Now, the DSE has appointed Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co Chartered Accountants for auditing its financial statements for the 2023-24 fiscal year in a move to ensure transparency and diversification. 

In the DSE's annual general meeting (AGM) held on 21 December, the bourse's shareholders approved the auditor change.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka bourse's Managing Director ATM Tariquzzaman told TBS, "In the AGM, shareholders have approved the proposal of changing auditor, and a new auditor has been appointed for the next fiscal year." 

The shareholders of the DSE have also approved a 4% cash dividend for FY23. In the previous fiscal year, the DSE had paid a 6% cash dividend to its shareholders.

According to DSE's annual report, the bourse had witnessed a significant drop in revenue and profit in the fiscal 2022-23, owing to stock market volatility and lower share transactions amid floor prices.

According to its FY23 financials, revenue fell by 25% to Tk238 crore, which is the lowest since the fiscal 2019-20.

Its net profit after tax declined to Tk80 crore, 35% lower than the previous fiscal year.

Top News

DSE / Auditor / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Reminiscing an old love for Christmas log cakes 

1h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

A congruous mosaic of merry and unity

5h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Christmas in Bangladesh: A transposing jingle bells of memories

3h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Jingle Bells: The tune of fall holidays

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

1h | Videos
The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

2h | Videos
ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

5h | Videos
“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

7h | Videos