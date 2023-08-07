DSE finalises 3 candidates for the post of managing director 

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
07 August, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 09:07 pm

The board of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has finalised three candidates for the post of its managing director (MD).

The candidates are - ATM Tariquzzaman, executive director (ED) of the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission, Kazi Mashiur Rahman, former managing director of Mercantile Bank, and Saifuddin M Naser, managing director of National Finance Limited, officials familiar with the matter confirmed to The Business Standard.

The premier bourse will send the finalised list to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) tomorrow (8 August) for approval.

The stock market regulator BSEC will approve one candidate as the next managing director of the DSE for the next three years.

On Sunday, the DSE board approved the three from a shortlist of six candidates, who faced viva-voce and presented their future plan.

According to DSE Board and Administration Regulations-2013, the managing director will be selected by the NRC, which will also be recommended by the board.

After the recommendation of the board, the BSEC will appoint a managing director for a three-year term.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of DSE has shortlisted six candidates for the position of managing director and issued a letter to them for an interview held on July 27.

The top executive position at the DSE fell vacant in September last year following the resignation of the managing director, Tarique Amin Bhuiyan.

Earlier, its managing director Kazi Sanaul Huque resigned on October 8, 2020, citing personal reasons.

DSE / managing director

