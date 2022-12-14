DSE fails in Islami Commercial Insurance debut

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 10:34 pm

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has again failed to keep pace with its preparation for a seamless trading experience.

Both the DSE and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) were set to ring the bell for the debut of Islamic Commercial Insurance stock on Wednesday.

The port city bourse did it accordingly, while the DSE surprisingly deferred the debut to Sunday.

Sources said the DSE made a mistake in its trading code while introducing the new shares to its platform and had to defer the debut trading of the new non-life insurance stock.

Instead of 14 December, the new stock would be tradable on the DSE on 18 December.

Declining any technical problem like those in the recent months that halted trading activities in the premier bourse, DSE managing director in charge M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar said the exchange was yet to finish its full preparation for the debut and that was why it wanted to ring the bell for Islami Commercial Insurance on Thursday.

However, it had to wait for another working day as the company people were not ready for the event on Thursday, and finally Sunday was set for the debut, said Mazumdar.

It was not the first time this year that the premier exchange was failing in its job of ensuring seamless trading while its smaller competitor, the CSE, continued all its activities.

Repeated technical glitches and the wrong posting of pre-opening data sparked questions about the DSE's competence as the country's premier exchange.

"It was not a must for the two bourses to ring the bell for Islami Commercial Insurance stock on the same day, and also, the DSE's deferral of the event should not create any issue," Mazumdar said.

However, the market, following its three-day positive move, again nosedived on Wednesday as the DSE's broad-based index DSEX fell by 0.17% to 6,260, while turnover there declined to Tk430 crore from Tk616 crore.

