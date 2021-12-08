DSE to encourage listing of top 100 firms; conference to be held 21 Dec 

Stocks

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:43 pm

Related News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has decided to invite the top 100 firms of the country to a conference to encourage them to be listed. 

The event, to be held on 21 December, will be attended by representatives of a hundred top-tier corporate groups will be invited.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Bangladesh, M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, chief operating officer of the premier bourse, said, "Bangladesh has several thousand successful corporate entities who are operating as private companies. In the upcoming conference, we will present the benefits of going public.

"We will present the prospects, opportunities of the country's capital market to the invited companies."

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam will join the conference as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin will attend the event as the special guest. 
 

