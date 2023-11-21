DSE digs out irregularities, fund embezzlement at Rangamati Foods

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has unearthed evidence of manipulation by Rangamati Food Products Limited – which has been languishing in the over-the-counter (OTC) market since 2009 – in the utilisation of a Tk40 crore capital raised through the issuance of new shares.

The company was acquired by Expo Group in 2021 and resumed production in May this year.

An inspection report by the country's premier bourse has uncovered irregularities committed by the new owners, including inflated expenses in salaries, land development and construction, and raw material purchases.

The report also mentioned that the company issued new shares without receiving full payment. While the new shares were issued at a premium, not all shareholders were required to pay this premium.

In the last week of October, the inspection team submitted its report to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). As a result of these irregularities, the DSE rejected the company's application to return to the SME platform.

In 2021, BSEC decided to permit the company's return to the SME Board, contingent upon fulfilling specific conditions.

Asad Chowdhury, FCA, managing director of Rangamati Food, has refuted the allegations, saying the increase in capital was done with BSEC's approval and in compliance with the law.

"The DSE team had allowed us only three days to provide the information. During this period, we submitted unaudited accounts. The audited report will be submitted soon," he told TBS. "There was no irregularity in the capital expenditure."

Responding to queries about share issuance without monetary transactions, he emphasised that such an occurrence was not possible.

About a significant portion of the capital being transacted in cash, he clarified, "The factory is located in a very remote area where there is no bank, necessitating cash transactions."

Regarding the pre-factory commencement payment of workers' salaries, he clarified, "We had started the factory earlier, so the salary has already been paid."

According to the inspection team, a scrutiny of the raised capital reveals that Tk15.36 crore raises suspicions. Notably, Tk6.45 crore of this amount has been directed to the new owners, and shares have been issued under a company's name without any corresponding monetary transactions.

However, the company purportedly expended Tk35 crore for both capital expenditures and working capital. Of this amount, Tk13.11 crore was reportedly spent through the banking channel, while Tk22 crore was transacted in cash. The committee has received information suggesting that the representation of a Tk6 crore expenditure through the banking channel is inaccurate, indicating a potential discrepancy in the reported financial transactions.

The cash withdrawal of Tk22 crore raises suspicions, and the company's inability to provide necessary information regarding Tk4.88 crore has led the committee to believe that funds may have been embezzled.

The inspection team recommended that the current MD Asad Chowdhury, Chairman Tania Sultan, director Nurul Islam Habib, nominee directors of Expotrade International (BD) Minto Alam, and nominee director of Asad Perfumery and Chemicals may be held responsible for disclosing and submitting false documents regarding share manipulation and fund embezzlement.

False paid-up increase and issue of new 4 crore shares

The new owners issued 4 crore new shares without getting approval from the BSEC. The new owners bought each share from the previous owners for Tk9 each. A premium of Tk10 has also been charged on the issue of new shares. However, the DSE has received information that premiums have not been collected from everyone.

Some 1.20 crore shares were issued in the names of Asad Chowdhury, Tania Sultana, Asad Perfumery & Chemicals, and Expotrade International of Expo Group. And 2.80 crore new shares have been issued in the name of existing common shareholders.

Some 63.89 lakh shares were issued in the name of Expotrade International (BD) but no money was taken from the company.

Rangamati Food has raised a capital of Tk6.51 crore from 24 shareholders. However, the money was deposited in the bank in the name of 16 separate persons who did not take shares in the company.

Funds embezzlement

Rangamati Food has allegedly embezzled funds during land development, civil work, plant and machinery purchases, raw material purchases, overhauling expenses, factory overhead, interior decoration, and other payments.

The company has shown an expenditure of Tk4.03 crore on land development, of which Tk2.32 crore was through banking channels and Tk1.71 crore in cash. The transactions made through the banking channel were found to be untrue.

The company has spent Tk9.21 crore on civil works, including Tk1.71 crore on sand filling. The civil works include sand filling, boundary wall, design drawing fabrication, water tank construction, kitchen room construction, internal road construction, water drainage system, boiler room, shed construction, sub-station room, and factory building with RCC.

The company claimed Tk8.05 crore had been paid to its supplier out of Tk9.21 crore.

M/S Soha Enterprise, which did civil works worth Tk6 crore, received Tk28 lakh through the banking channel. Faruk, one of the partners of M/S Soha, informed the committee over the phone that they did civil works worth around Tk2.3 crore.

The company submitted a false document for buying raw materials. Rangamati Foods claimed a raw material purchase of Tk5.18 crore, including Tk2.56 crore from the local market, but no documents were provided to the committee.

The company claimed payment of Tk1.24 crore as raw material purchase from Minar Trade Corporation. The Minar Trade confirmed to the committee that the claim was false. Minar Trade has some transactions for foam chemicals with another sister concern, Rangamati Food Products.

Rangamati Food claimed administrative expenses of Tk3.99 crore, of which Tk1.03 crore as salary to average 41 employees of the factory, Tk1.22 crore for 40 employees of the head office, and Tk60 lakh for the consultancy fee.

During a visit to its head office, the inquiry team observed 1400-1500 1400–1500 sq ft head office, where there were a minimum of seven other sister concerns and a maximum seating capacity of 18–20 people.

But the company claimed the salary payments of 41 employees, which is highly suspicious.

Its operation started in May 2023, but it paid factory employees salaries in July 2022.

According to DSE sources, Rangamati Food, established in 1979, was listed on the stock market in 2001. However, it was sent to the OTC in 2009 due to its production shutdown since 2003 and non-payment of dividends to shareholders.