DSE, CSE trading session shortened for Ramadan

Securities regulator has shortened trading sessions at both the stock exchanges by 60 minutes for the month of Ramadan.

Market will open at 10.00am like before, and close at 1.20pm, instead of 2.20pm during Ramadan, according to a Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) announcement on Monday (20 March).

The 10-minute post-closing session will run from 1.20pm to 1.30pm, instead of 2.20pm to 2.30pm.

In the post-closing session, investors can trade securities at the closing price for the day.