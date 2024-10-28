DSE continues downtrend for fourth day amid high selling pressure

UNB
28 October, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:13 pm

A total of 388 companies participated in Monday’s trading session

Representational image. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Representational image. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Bangladesh's primary capital market, experienced a fourth consecutive day of decline in trading today (28 October), with high selling pressure weighing on the indices.

As of 11am, DSE data showed that 4.83 crore worth of shares and units had exchanged hands across 42,265 transactions, totaling Tk106 crore in trades within the first hour.

A total of 388 companies participated in Monday's trading session. Of these, 167 companies saw price increases, 157 experienced declines, and 64 remained unchanged.

The main DSEX index dropped by 14.97 points, settling at 4,950.42 points. The DSES Shariah index fell by 6.87 points to 1,100.85 points, and the DS30 blue-chip index declined by 7.25 points, reaching 1,823.73 points within the first hour of trading.

stocks / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / share market

