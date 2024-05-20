DSE chairman urges NBR not to impose new tax on capital gains

DSE chairman urges NBR not to impose new tax on capital gains

The DSE has already submitted several tax-related proposals to the NBR for inclusion in the budget for fiscal year 2024–25 to further develop and accelerate investment in the capital market

Chairman of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Dr Hafiz Md Hasan Babu. Photo: Collected
Chairman of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Dr Hafiz Md Hasan Babu. Photo: Collected

The Chairman of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Dr Hafiz Md Hasan Babu has urged the chairman of the National Revenue Board (NBR) not to impose a new tax on capital gains considering the transitional period of the market.

Babu sent a letter in this regard to the NBR on Monday (20 May), according to a press release from DSE.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, like other sectors of the economy, have had a negative impact on the country's capital market," stated the letter.

The DSE has already submitted several tax-related proposals to the NBR for inclusion in the budget for fiscal year 2024–25 to further develop and accelerate investment in the capital market.

But recently, various media have been publishing news regarding the imposition of a new tax on capital gains on individual investors in the capital market by the NBR. 

"This news has created a kind of fear and panic among the investors related to the capital market, and due to this, the market is continuously going down," according to the letter.

In this transition period of the capital market, the DSE chairman requested the NBR not to impose a new tax on capital gains, considering the interests of investors and the capital markets.

 

