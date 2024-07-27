DSE chairman inspects trading system

Hafiz Mohammad Hasan Babu, chairman of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), has visited the DSE trading system to ensure proper management.

During his visit on Thursday (25 July), he inspected the overall security and uninterrupted trading operations of the DSE and met with officials from various departments, including the data centre, reads a press release issued by DSE.

He also provided necessary directions to ensure that the transaction activities of the DSE remain uninterrupted, especially during transitional periods.