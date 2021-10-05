DSE assign Saifur Rahman Mazumdar as public information officer

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 08:52 pm

DSE assign Saifur Rahman Mazumdar as public information officer

Mazumdar will be responsible for ensuring the availability of all the necessary information regarding the bourse, the capital market for DSE brokers, investors, and journalists

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 08:52 pm
DSE assign Saifur Rahman Mazumdar as public information officer

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has assigned its Chief Operating Officer (COO) M Saifur Rahman Mazumdar as the public information officer (PIO). 

The appointment will uphold the DSE's principle of free flow of information, the premier bourse said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Mazumdar will be responsible to ensure the availability of all the necessary information regarding the bourse, the capital market for DSE brokers, investors, and journalists. 

He joined the DSE as its COO in January last year with his vast experience as the managing director of the port city's bourse Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE). 

Saifur Rahman, a chartered accountant and a cost and management accountant have memberships with both the accountancy bodies of the country — the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh. 

He was also a director and chief executive officer of consultancy firm Corporate Support Limited before joining the Stock Exchanges. 

Saifur Rahman Mazumdar / DSE

