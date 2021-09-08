DSE asked to scrutinise rise of stocks with poor earnings 

Observing the recent unusual price hike of the stocks with poor earnings, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has asked the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to find out the reasons behind it.

In its letter to the premier bourse on Wednesday, the securities regulator also ordered the DSE to check if any market intermediary lent money to their clients to buy stocks with price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of over 40, confirmed BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Rezaul Karim.

The DSE will submit their findings in the form of a compliance report in 15 days, as ordered by the regulator.

Alongside finding out the general reasons, the DSE will also ensure that no brokerage house or merchant bank is giving margin loans to buy high PE stocks.

In a bid to discourage the demand for low earning stocks, the market regulator in 2010 dictated the intermediaries not to provide margin loans against scrips with PE ratio of over 40.

Margin regulations also prohibited such loans to buy Z category stocks and the shares of the companies that recently changed their category in the bourses as category upgraded stocks mostly enjoy a sudden demand in the secondary market.

Besides, stockbrokers and merchant bankers also can apply their discretion not to provide margin loans against any marginable securities if they think the leverage might hurt their client or their loan may face risks in terms of recovery.

Currently, over half of the listed companies are non-marginable ones, according to the daily updates of the list by top brokerage firms.

Over the recent months, too many high PE stocks, generally believed to take additional years to pay back their investors out of the company's annual profits, have moved too high to increase concerns of observers and the regulators.

In the DSE, there are some scrips with PE ratio even less than four, which theoretically means the company's four year profits together are enough to cover the existing market price.

On the flipside, some struggling companies with sufficient, poorly utilised properties are trading at PE ratios of even more than 400 that theoretically indicates an investor may need to wait for over 400 years if they want to get back their invested amount out of the company's net profits alone.

Kay and Que was once a carbon electrode maker for dry cell batteries, but now it depends on a CNG refueling station's income. It can be named as an example of a company with PE ratio over 400.

However, companies achieving a higher growth may reduce their PE ratio over a course of time and risk-taking investors tend to bet on such potentials.

They often criticise the unconventional margin regulations and argue that the loans should be subject to lender-borrower relationship instead of the regulator's jurisdiction.