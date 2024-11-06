DSE arranges capital market awareness programme for DU students

Stocks

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:26 pm

Related News

DSE arranges capital market awareness programme for DU students

About 300 students participated in the programme

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today (6 November) arranged a training programme for the students of the University of Dhaka . 

The training programme titled "Capital Market Centric Academic Literacy Awareness Program (for Faculties & Students of Public & Private University)" initiated by the DSE Training Academy at the Department of Management (Faculty of Business Studies), University of Dhaka, reads a DSE press release.

About 300 students participated in the programme, where Syed Al Amin Rahman, deputy general manager and head of the DSE Training Academy, served as the keynote speaker for the literacy session.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chief guest of the programme was Professor Dr Mahmood Osman Imam, dean of faculty of Business Studies at DU.

Special Guests were Professor Ali Akkas of the Department of Management, and Sattique Ahmed Shah, CFO and managing director (acting) of the DSE. 

The welcome speech and vote of thanks were delivered by Professor Dr Mohammad Thoufiqul Islam, chairman of the Department of Management, and Masnoon Salehin, assistant professor of the same department at DU, respectively.

The Q&A session was led by Md Samiul Islam, general manager and COO (in-charge) of DSE, the release added.

Bangladesh

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / training programme / Dhaka Univerisity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

1h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

2h | Videos
What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

2h | Videos
Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

4h | Videos