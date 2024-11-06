DSE arranges capital market awareness programme for DU students

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today (6 November) arranged a training programme for the students of the University of Dhaka .

The training programme titled "Capital Market Centric Academic Literacy Awareness Program (for Faculties & Students of Public & Private University)" initiated by the DSE Training Academy at the Department of Management (Faculty of Business Studies), University of Dhaka, reads a DSE press release.

About 300 students participated in the programme, where Syed Al Amin Rahman, deputy general manager and head of the DSE Training Academy, served as the keynote speaker for the literacy session.

The chief guest of the programme was Professor Dr Mahmood Osman Imam, dean of faculty of Business Studies at DU.

Special Guests were Professor Ali Akkas of the Department of Management, and Sattique Ahmed Shah, CFO and managing director (acting) of the DSE.

The welcome speech and vote of thanks were delivered by Professor Dr Mohammad Thoufiqul Islam, chairman of the Department of Management, and Masnoon Salehin, assistant professor of the same department at DU, respectively.

The Q&A session was led by Md Samiul Islam, general manager and COO (in-charge) of DSE, the release added.