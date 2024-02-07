DSE allows listing of IFIC-guaranteed bond on alternative trading board

Stocks

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 11:06 pm

Related News

DSE allows listing of IFIC-guaranteed bond on alternative trading board

A member of the DSE board, seeking anonymity, told The Business Standard that the board during its Wednesday meeting authorised the listing and commencement of trading of the bond starting from Thursday.

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 11:06 pm
DSE allows listing of IFIC-guaranteed bond on alternative trading board

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has approved the listing of the IFIC Guaranteed Sreepur Township Green Zero Coupon Bond on the alternative trading board (ATB).

A member of the DSE board, seeking anonymity, told The Business Standard that the board during its Wednesday meeting authorised the listing and commencement of trading of the bond starting from Thursday.

In July last year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved Sreepur Township Limited to raise Tk1,000 crore (with a face value of Tk1600cr) through private placement for issuing a bond with a five-year tenure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Subsequently, in October 2023, the BSEC sanctioned the commencement of the subscription process for the IFIC Guaranteed Sreepur Township Green Zero-coupon bond.

Following the completion of the subscription, Sreepur Township submitted an application to the DSE for listing on the ATB in December.

According to the information memorandum (IM) of the bond, Sreepur Township Limited is raising capital through bonds to fund the development, construction, and sale of the Sreepur Township Green Real Estate Project. 

The project encompasses 76 lakh square feet of space in Gazipur, including 53 lakh square feet for commercial purposes and 23 lakh square feet for residential use. The total land area for the project spans 37 acres, with an anticipated project cost of Tk6,095 crore and expected revenue of Tk6,585 crore. 

The yield to maturity ranges from 12% to 12.68% per annum. IFIC Bank serves as the guarantor, IFIC Investment acts as the arranger, and Sandhani Life Insurance Limited functions as the trustee for the bond.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

DSE / Stock / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Colorised photograph of Charles Dickens. Photograph: Charles Dickens Museum

Charles Dickens: Inking from experience

2h | Features
Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

13h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

13h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

1h | Videos
Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

5h | Videos
Palestinian teen lights up Gaza’s shelters using wind energy

Palestinian teen lights up Gaza’s shelters using wind energy

23m | Videos
Reazuddin: The tailor who became the first RMG exporter from Bangladesh

Reazuddin: The tailor who became the first RMG exporter from Bangladesh

2h | Videos