Draft prospectus of Grameen Bank-Aims' micro savers growth fund okayed

Stocks

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Draft prospectus of Grameen Bank-Aims' micro savers growth fund okayed

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 09:31 pm
Draft prospectus of Grameen Bank-Aims&#039; micro savers growth fund okayed

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the draft prospectus of Grameen Bank-Aims First Unit Fund, an open-ended mutual fund aiming to channel micro savings into the capital market for generational wealth creation.

The securities regulator on Tuesday informed that sponsor Grameen Bank has already given Tk100 crore to build the Tk157.5 crore fund. Besides, Tk18.12 crore would be taken through private placements and Tk39.38 crore would be collected from the public.

Aims of Bangladesh Limited, the first private sector asset management company in the country, is the asset manager of the fund, while Sandhani Life Insurance and Brac Bank are the trustee and custodian, respectively.

"Alongside building our own state-of-the-art technology platform, we have partnered with major fin-tech firms in the country so that micro savers from every walk of life can deposit as low as Tk100 every week or month under a long-term systematic investment plan," said Yawer Sayeed, the managing director of the asset manager.

"No need to visit us, no need to come to the capital city from remote villages. One can invest with us from any corner of the country and that should be a breakthrough in the financial inclusion in the capital market," he added.

In its decades-long journey, the Bangladesh capital market could attract more than 1% of the population, despite the comparatively higher gross national savings rate of 30%.

The fund units during the initial public offering would be sold at the face value of Tk10 each and later the buying and selling of the units would be based on the net asset value per unit.

The asset management company would keep receiving investments under separate plans – one-off investments, systematic investment plan (SIP) – a certain amount at a regular interval, and also under cumulative investment plans (CIP) which is the reinvestment of dividend income into the same mutual fund.

Grameen Bank-Aims First Unit Fund would be focused on stable investment and long-term return for hardworking people, said Yawer Sayeed, adding that the fund would also be opened to wealthy individuals or entities who are looking for ways to beat the inflation over years.

Grameen Bank / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

8h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

48m | TBS Entertainment
Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

2h | TBS Entertainment
Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

5h | TBS Career
Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction