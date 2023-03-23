A dozen stocks rise from the floor Thursday

Stocks

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 05:35 pm

Related News

A dozen stocks rise from the floor Thursday

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

A dozen stocks have come out of the floor prices on Thursday as they had bidders interested to take some positions there.

According to Royal Capital research, Aziz Pipes, Bangas, BD Autocars, BD Lamps, Desh General Insurance, Federal Insurance, GQ Ballpen, Miracle Industries, Navana CNG, Phoenix Insurance, Rangpur Foundry, SinoBangla Industries shares were stuck on respective floor prices during the closing bell on Wednesday and ended up higher with having both the buyers and sellers on the screen.

Meanwhile, Agrani Insurance, Asia Pacific Insurance, Paramount Insurance, Renwick Jajneswar, and RSRM Steel nosedived on the floor on Thursday.

Out of 399 shares, mutual funds and corporate bonds in the Dhaka Stock Exchange, 103 were trading above the floor before the closing on Thursday.
 

Top News

stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

6h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

8h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

8h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

38m | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

6h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

21h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year