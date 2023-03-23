A dozen stocks rise from the floor Thursday

A dozen stocks have come out of the floor prices on Thursday as they had bidders interested to take some positions there.

According to Royal Capital research, Aziz Pipes, Bangas, BD Autocars, BD Lamps, Desh General Insurance, Federal Insurance, GQ Ballpen, Miracle Industries, Navana CNG, Phoenix Insurance, Rangpur Foundry, SinoBangla Industries shares were stuck on respective floor prices during the closing bell on Wednesday and ended up higher with having both the buyers and sellers on the screen.

Meanwhile, Agrani Insurance, Asia Pacific Insurance, Paramount Insurance, Renwick Jajneswar, and RSRM Steel nosedived on the floor on Thursday.

Out of 399 shares, mutual funds and corporate bonds in the Dhaka Stock Exchange, 103 were trading above the floor before the closing on Thursday.

