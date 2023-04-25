Doreen Power's profit drops over 76% in July-March

Doreen Power Generations and Systems Limited's net profit dropped over 76% in the first three quarters of FY2023 due to the depreciation of the Taka against the US Dollar.

During the period, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk1.79, which was Tk7.36 at the same time a year ago.

The company said in its financial statement filed on the stock exchanges, EPS has decreased drastically due to a significant increase in exchange loss in foreign currency transactions.

Its shares traded on the floor price at Tk61 each since November last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.