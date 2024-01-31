Dollar crisis bites Bashundhara Paper's profitability

Stocks

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 12:36 am

Related News

Dollar crisis bites Bashundhara Paper's profitability

Although its revenue increased to Tk685 crore from Tk656 crore compared to a year ago, net profit declined to Tk25.24 crore from Tk30.45 crore

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 12:36 am
Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Despite experiencing a 4% growth in revenue, the net profit of Bashundhara Paper Mills, a concern of Bashundhara Group, has declined by 17% in the first half of the current fiscal year due to a dollar crisis that hampered the import of raw materials.

As a result, raw material imports decreased, and the company failed to operate its factory at full capacity.

Although its revenue increased to Tk685 crore from Tk656 crore compared to a year ago, net profit declined to Tk25.24 crore from Tk30.45 crore, according to its unaudited financials for the six months ending December.

Company Secretary M Mazedul Islam told The Business Standard, "Bashundhara Paper Mills faced difficulties in importing raw materials due to the dollar crunch for opening letters of credit, which disrupted production. Additionally, the high cost of the dollar increased overall costs."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He added, "As a result, although the revenue increased during the period, the profit has decreased. Essentially, the increased revenue came from the hike in product prices."

After a significant fall in revenue and profit in the fiscal 2019-20 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company reported continuous growth in both in the last three fiscal years up to 2022-23.

However, as a market leader in the tissue industry and a major player in the paper sector, it experienced its highest revenue in its history in FY23, marking Tk1318 crore. Now, in the first two quarters of the fiscal 2023-24, it witnessed growth in revenue, but its profit fell in both quarters, according to its financial statements.

In the first quarter from July to September 2023, it made a profit of Tk16 crore, and in the second quarter from October to December of that year, its profit stood at Tk9 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bashundhara Paper Mills Ltd / profit / Dollar crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

10h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

16h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

3h | Videos
Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

5h | Videos
MPs riot in Maldives parliament by playing vuvuzelas

MPs riot in Maldives parliament by playing vuvuzelas

1h | Videos
What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

6h | Videos