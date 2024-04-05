Dividend: Paramount Insurance declares 10%, Acme Pesticides 0.10%

Stocks

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 02:25 am

Related News

Dividend: Paramount Insurance declares 10%, Acme Pesticides 0.10%

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 02:25 am
Dividend: Paramount Insurance declares 10%, Acme Pesticides 0.10%

Paramount Insurance and Acme Pesticides — two listed companies on the stock market — have recommended 10% and 0.10% cash dividends, respectively, to their shareholders.

Paramount Insurance declared the dividend for the year 2023 ended on 31 December, while Acme Pesticides for fiscal year 2022-23 ended on 30 June.

Both companies disclosed their dividend declarations on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) yesterday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Paramount Insurance's dividend payout was 10% cash in 2022 and Acme Pesticides' payout was 5% cash in FY22.

To approve the dividends and the audited accounts, Paramount Insurance will conduct the annual general meeting on 26 June and Acme Pesticides on 10 June.

Paramount Insurance has set the record date on 6 May and Acme Pesticides on 22 April.

According to the general insurer's statement, its earnings per share in 2023 stood at Tk1.73, indicating a 7% decline from the previous year.

The net assets value per share of the company stood at Tk26.56 and the net operating cash flow per share was Tk1.54 at the end of last year.

Despite declaring a double-digit dividend, its share price fell by 1.36% to settle at Tk50.90 each on the Dhaka bourse yesterday. Over the last one month, its share price has dropped by over 16%.

Acme Pesticides' earnings per share fell over 36%, settling at Tk0.96 compared to the previous fiscal year.

At the end of the last fiscal year, its net asset value per share was Tk18.35 and the net operating cash flow per share was Tk0.52.

As the company announced a lower dividend for FY23 compared to the previous fiscal year, its share price dropped by 6.72% to close at Tk22.20 each yesterday.

Over the last three months, its share price dropped over 37% on the Dhaka bourse.

Paramount Insurance / Acme Pesticides / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

13h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

17h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

4h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

5h | Videos
Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

10h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

12h | Videos