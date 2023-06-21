Dhaka stocks witness volatility as investors remain cautious

Photo: Collected

The Dhaka Stocks Exchange (DSE) experienced another day of volatility on Wednesday (21 June), leaving investors uncertain about the short-term market direction.

The broad-based index of DSE, known as DSEX, fluctuated throughout the trading session, with a slight upward trend of 0.11%, reaching 6,309 by 12:30pm.

Among the 167 scrips traded, 100 small-cap stocks saw gains, while 67 witnessed a decline. The market turnover reached Tk250 crore in the first two and a half hours of the session, indicating a slower pace compared to the Tk590 crore turnover in the previous session.

According to stockbrokers, investors who had previously offloaded their holdings were now searching for opportunities in the market. In addition, individuals eligible for investment tax rebates were selectively investing in stocks with lower volatility to take advantage of the tax benefits.