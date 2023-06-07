Dhaka stocks start recovering following previous day's big drop

Stocks

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 02:25 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In a positive turnaround, Dhaka stocks showed signs of recovery on Wednesday (7 June) after experiencing one of the biggest fall of the year the day before.

This recovery can be attributed to clarifications provided by tax experts and the National Board of Revenue (NBR), assuring individual investors that the upcoming income tax will not levy taxes on their capital gains from listed shares.

The DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), demonstrated a notable rebound by rising 0.37% to reach 6,340 points as of 1pm. This recovery helped to recoup most of the 0.63% decrease recorded on Tuesday. Out of the total listed scrips, 148 showed advancement, while 23 experienced a decline.

Despite the positive turn of events, the recent sharp decline impacted investors' confidence, leading many to exercise caution in their trading activities this morning. As a result, the turnover in the premier bourse was recorded at Tk456 crore, which is notably slower compared to the previous session.

