Dhaka stocks plummets below 5,800 mark after three years

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell below the 5,800 mark on Wednesday (27 March), the lowest point in over three years.

Furthermore, Wednesday's decline extended Dhaka stocks' losing streak for three consecutive days, during which the DSE prime index lost 179 points.

On the day, the DSEX fell by 71 points to close at 5,762, which was the lowest since 12 May 2021.

Meanwhile, since the removal of the floor price restriction on January 18th, the major index has lost a total of 572 points, and the market capitalization has eroded by Tk1,08,707 crore, bringing it to Tk6.79 lakh crore.

Due to the massive downfall, investors have emptied their holdings in 51,224 beneficiary owner (BO) accounts in the last two months.