Dhaka stocks open higher on Tuesday

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka stocks opened higher on Tuesday as cautious investors become active taking opportunities to bag some oversold shares after the sell-offs in the previous session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 9 points to 6,370 points at 11 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 0.44 points to 2201 points while the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 3.42 points to 1390 points.

The turnover in DSE was Tk295 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 134 advanced, 44 declined and 150 were unchanged.

Among the firms, Asia Pacific General Insurance gained 9.96%, followed by Deshbandhu Polymer with 9.92% and Tosrifa Industries with 8.33%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also posted positive trends during the period. 

