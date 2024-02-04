Dhaka stocks open higher on Sunday

Stocks

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 12:39 pm

Related News

Dhaka stocks open higher on Sunday

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 12:39 pm
File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

The indices of the Dhaka stock exchange opened higher today as the investors showed a buying appetite from the early session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 65 points to 6,279 points compared to the previous session.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 increased by 11 points to 2128 points and the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 11 points to 1374 points till 11.00am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The turnover in DSE stood at Tk510 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 326 advanced, 28 declined and 29 were unchanged.

Among the firms and mutual funds, Khulna Printing & packaging gained 10%, followed by Hakkani Pulp & Paper Mills at 9.98% and Bangladesh Finance at 9.96%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) also posted positive trends during the session.

Top News

stocks / share market / DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

4h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

1h | Panorama
Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

23h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

17h | TBS Today
Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

15h | Videos
Eyelashes are made in Saidpur

Eyelashes are made in Saidpur

4h | Videos