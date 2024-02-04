Dhaka stocks open higher on Sunday

The indices of the Dhaka stock exchange opened higher today as the investors showed a buying appetite from the early session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 65 points to 6,279 points compared to the previous session.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 increased by 11 points to 2128 points and the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 11 points to 1374 points till 11.00am.

The turnover in DSE stood at Tk510 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 326 advanced, 28 declined and 29 were unchanged.

Among the firms and mutual funds, Khulna Printing & packaging gained 10%, followed by Hakkani Pulp & Paper Mills at 9.98% and Bangladesh Finance at 9.96%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) also posted positive trends during the session.