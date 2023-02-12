Dhaka stocks: Only 16 scrips advance, 160 decline

Photo: Mumit M/ TBS
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS

Due to the massive selloff at the prime bourse, share prices of only 16 scrips made advancement while 160 declined and 128 remained unchanged during the first three trading hours on Sunday.

By the end of today's session, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 23 points to close at 6,260. The blue-chip index DS30 fell by 9 points to 2,226 and the Shariah index DSES declined by 5 points to 1,366.

DSE turnover value stood at Tk300 crore during the corresponding period.

CASPI, the all-share price index at the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), meanwhile plunged over 24 points to settle at 18,511 points.

