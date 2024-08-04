Dhaka stocks index plunge by 116 points amid ongoing uncertainty

Stocks

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:16 am

Related News

Dhaka stocks index plunge by 116 points amid ongoing uncertainty

The turnover in DSE was Tk52 crore

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:16 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka Stock Exchange indices opened a significant drop as investors reacted to the ongoing uncertainty in the country.  

The broad-based index, DSEX, fell by 116 points to 5,217 at 11:45am, reflecting widespread panic and selling among investors.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 dropped by 44 points to 1857 points while the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was down by 27 points to 1139 points.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The turnover in DSE was Tk52 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 4 advanced, 352 declined and 19 were unchanged.

Among the firms and mutual funds, Vanguard AML Rupali Bank Balanced Fund gained 2.13%, followed by Desh Garments with 1.99% and Rangpur Foundry with 1.25%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also posted downward trends during the period.
 
 

Top News

stocks / Stocks plunge / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos