Dhaka stocks index plunge by 116 points amid ongoing uncertainty

The Dhaka Stock Exchange indices opened a significant drop as investors reacted to the ongoing uncertainty in the country.

The broad-based index, DSEX, fell by 116 points to 5,217 at 11:45am, reflecting widespread panic and selling among investors.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 dropped by 44 points to 1857 points while the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was down by 27 points to 1139 points.

The turnover in DSE was Tk52 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 4 advanced, 352 declined and 19 were unchanged.

Among the firms and mutual funds, Vanguard AML Rupali Bank Balanced Fund gained 2.13%, followed by Desh Garments with 1.99% and Rangpur Foundry with 1.25%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also posted downward trends during the period.



