Stocks down for second straight day amid political unrest

Dhaka-Chattogram stocks extended their decline for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as risk-averse investors rushed to book profits seeing political unrest after a long break.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 0.16% to 6,351 as only 63 of the DSE scrips advanced and 116 declined.

Opposition political force, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, took to the streets across the country on Tuesday to overthrow the ruling party from the government, and investors, after years, were found to react in political unrest seeing some violent events reported.

"The market observed a downbeat vibe throughout the session with sell dominance prevailing across the trading floor as cautious investors preferred profit booking in the rumour-based trendy scrips owing to concerns regarding the market momentum," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.

Some of the biggest winners of the recent weeks, including Emerald Oil, Rupali Life Insurance, entered into sharp correction phases this week and that unnerved trend followers, intensifying selloffs, said stockbrokers.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific Insurance, RD Food, Midland Bank and a number of junk stocks led the gainers as smart investors kept switching stocks, they added.

Analysts said, the market has been dominantly driven by the quicker gain expectation of investors and short term trading was at the core of their strategy over the season.

The bearish situation for the last 21 months was to blame, as holding fundamentally sound stocks with an expectation for sustainable rallies was not paying off.

Good stocks attract informed investors and most of them were cautious in the market keeping in mind the economic adversities that slashed corporate earnings, fuelled bearish sentiment, analysts said, adding that smart money was chasing speculative stocks, instead.

Stocks, having proven fundamental strength, were underperforming in the market for long, while weaker or sick company shares were outperforming amid speculations for turnaround. Also, smaller market capitalisation of weak firms was considered to be an advantage for the short term profit seekers, said market people.

Market turnover on Tuesday increased by 12% to Tk1,044 crore as investors with diversified profiles were active on both sides of the fence.

Food, life insurance, and textile contributed most to the DSE turnover—over 40% of the DSE total.

Most of the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which, life insurance, jute, and services faced the biggest selloff as their market capitalisations declined by 2.5%, 1.4% and 0.2%, respectively. On the other hand, IT, textile, and miscellaneous sectors led the winners with meagre gains – 0.2% to 0.4% – on Tuesday.

CSCX, the broad-based index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), managed to stay afloat at 11,220 with a meagre 3.5 point decline.

Turnover in the port-city bourse was almost flat at Tk15.4 crore.